Katy Perry’s ‘Dark Horse’ heads off a charge from Beyonce to remain top song

Katy Perry”s “Dark Horse,” featuring Juicy J remains a winner on the Billboard Hot 100, as it spends its second week at No. 1, but Beyonce”s “Drunk in Love,” featuring Jay Z, is hot on its trail.

Both Perry and Beyonce performed on Jan. 26″s Grammy Awards, with Beyonce opening the show. “Drunk” pours its way 13-2, making it Beyonce”s 15th top 10, according to Billboard. It is her highest charting song since “Single Ladies (Put A Ring on It)” rose to No. 1 in December 2008. If you think that”s impressive, “Drunk” is Jay Z”s 21st Top 10, the most of any rapper. It is the couple”s fourth joint Top 10.

Co-ed couples hold the top 3 spots, as Pitbull”s “Timber,” featuring Ke$ha, falls 2-3.

Jason Derulo”s “Talk Dirty,” featuring 2 Chainz, climbs 6-4. OneRepublic”s “Counting Stars” drops 3-5.

In the bottom half of the Top 10, Passenger”s “Let Her Go” moves 7-6, but could continue to climb back up following its usage in Budweiser”s Super Bowl spot. A Great Big World and Christina Aguilera”s “Say Something” slips 4-7. Pharrell”s Oscar-nominated ditty, “Happy,” rises 11-8. Lorde”s “Royals” holds at No. 9 and her follow-up, “Team” slides 8-10.