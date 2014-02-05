Katy Perry’s ‘Dark Horse’ heads off a charge from Beyonce to remain top song

#Katy Perry #Beyonce #Jay Z
02.05.14 5 years ago

Katy Perry”s “Dark Horse,” featuring Juicy J remains a winner on the Billboard Hot 100, as it spends its second week at No. 1, but Beyonce”s “Drunk in Love,” featuring Jay Z, is hot on its trail.

Both Perry and Beyonce performed on Jan. 26″s Grammy Awards, with Beyonce opening the show. “Drunk” pours its way 13-2, making it Beyonce”s 15th top 10, according to Billboard. It is her highest charting song since “Single Ladies (Put A Ring on It)” rose to No. 1 in December 2008. If you think that”s impressive, “Drunk” is Jay Z”s 21st Top 10, the most of any rapper. It is the couple”s fourth joint Top 10.

Co-ed couples hold the top 3 spots, as Pitbull”s “Timber,” featuring Ke$ha, falls 2-3.

Jason Derulo”s “Talk Dirty,” featuring 2 Chainz, climbs 6-4. OneRepublic”s “Counting Stars” drops 3-5.

In the bottom half of the Top 10, Passenger”s “Let Her Go”  moves 7-6, but could continue to climb back up following its usage in Budweiser”s Super Bowl spot. A Great Big World and Christina Aguilera”s “Say Something” slips 4-7. Pharrell”s Oscar-nominated ditty, “Happy,” rises  11-8. Lorde”s “Royals” holds at No. 9 and her follow-up, “Team” slides 8-10.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Katy Perry#Beyonce#Jay Z
TAGSBEYONCEBILLBOARD HOT 100grammy awardsJay ZJuicy JKATY PERRYKESHALORDEONEREPUBLIC

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 12 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP