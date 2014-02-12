Katy Perry’s ‘Dark Horse’ remains in the winner’s circle

Katy Perry”s “Dark Horse,” featuring Juicy J holds at No. 1 for the third consecutive week on the Billboard Hot 100, but the big news is that Pharrell”s “Happy” joyously soars to No. 2.

The Oscar-nominated track from “Despicable Me 2” leaps six spots as it rises to No. 2 on Digital Songs, selling 252,000 downloads; and increases 45% in airplay, climbing 15-10 on Billboard”s Radio Songs chart.

Despite all its success, “Happy” has a ways to go before it could knock “Dark Horse” out of No. 1, according to Billboard.

Jason Derulo”s “Talk Dirty,” featuring 2 Chainz, inches 4-3, while A Great Big World and Christina Aguilera”s “Say Something” moves 7-4, most likely rebounding after a YouTube clip featuring a 4-year old boy reacting to the ballad went viral (since the clip uses the original version of the song, the streams count in the Billboard Hot 100 tally).

Passenger”s “Let Her Go” also benefits from some touching visuals. The song, which was used in Budweiser”s adorable Super Bowl commercial featuring the Clydesdale and its puppy buddy, moves 6-5. However, the YouTube streams for the ad don”t count in the tally, so the move comes from increased sales and from streams of the song, although the song”s exposure in the commercial certainly gets the credit.

In the bottom half of the Top 10, Pitbull”s “Timber,” featuring Ke$ha, drops 3-6, and OneRepublic”s “Counting Stars” falls 5-7.

Beyonce”s “Drunk In Love,” featuring Jay Z, plummets 2-8, despite hanging at No. 1 on Billboard”s Streaming Songs chart. Lorde”s “Team” moves 10-9, as the New Zealand singer”s “Royals” finally falls out of the Top 10. Bastille”s “Pompeii” rises 11-10.

Billboard Hot 100

1. “Dark Horse,” Katy Perry featuring Juicy J

2. “Happy,” Pharrell

3. “Talk Dirty,” Jason Derulo featuring 2 Chainz

4. “Say Something,” A Great Big World featuring Christina Aguilera

5. “Let Her Go,” Passenger

6. “Timber,” Pitbull featuring Ke$ha

7. “Counting Stars,” OneRepublic

8. “Drunk in Love,” Beyonce featuring Jay Z

9. “Team,” Lorde

10. “Pompeii,” Bastille