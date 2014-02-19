Katy Perry’s ‘Dark Horse’ remains the most popular song for fourth week

Katy Perry”s “Dark Horse,” featuring Juicy J, kicks its competition to the curb for one more time as it spends its fourth week atop the Billboard Hot 100.

The big question is can it hold off Pharrell Williams” “Happy” for another week? His “Despicable Me 2” tune holds at No. 2, but grows in downloads, airplay, and and streaming, the three components that determine Hot 100 chart position.

Also picking up steam is Jason Derulo”s “Talk Dirty,” featuring 2Chainz, which holds at No. 3. A Great Big World and Christina Aguilera”s “Say Something” remains at No. 4, according to Billboard.

Beyonce and Jay Z”s “Drunk In Love” bounces back up 8-5 after falling as low as No. 13, and as high as No. 2 (following their Grammy performance) Like “Happy” and “Talk Dirty, the gains come from increased activity across the board.

OneRepublic”s “Counting Stars” rises 7-7, trading places with Pitbull and Ke$ha”s “Timber.”

Bastille”s “Pompeii” climbs 10-8, Lorde”s “Team” hangs out at No. 9 for a second week, and Passenger”s “Let Her Go” drops 5-10.

There are no new debuts in the Top 10. The highest new entry is 62 for Tegan & Sara”s “Everything is Awesome,” featuring The Lonely Island, from “The Lego Movie.”

In other notable debuts, Mariah Carey”s “You”re Mine (Eternal)” comes on the Hot 100 at No. 88, making the ballad her 46th Hot 100 entry.