Katy Perry’s ‘Dark Horse’ rides into the winner’s circle as top song in the land

Katy Perry snags her ninth No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 as “Dark Horse,” featuring Juicy J, trots into the top spot, rising 2-1.

This marks the third consecutive No. 1 by a makeshift co-ed duo, following Eminem and Rhianna with “The Monster,” and Pitbull & Ke$ha, which Perry and Juicy J push aside. “Timber” falls 1-2, while “The Monster” stays at No. 5.

Perry”s feat puts her in a tie with five other artists for 10th place for most No. 1s on the Billboard Hot 100 (The Beatles are No. 1 with 20, followed by Mariah Carey with 18).

“Dark Horse” is Perry”s second No. 1 from “Prism,” following “Roar.” We”ll see if she can match the five No. 1s she scored from “Teenage Dream.” That achievement tied Michael Jackson”s “Bad” for the Most No. 1s from a single album.

Billboard supplied the following fun fact: “Dark Horse” is only the second song to reach No. 1 with “horse” in the title. Can you think of the other one? I”ll post it at the end of this piece.

OneRepublic”s “Counting Stars” remains at No. 3, while A Great Big World and Christina Aguilera”s “Say Something” stays at No. 4.

Jason Derulo”s “Talk Dirty,” featuring 2 Chainz, is the only new entry into the top 10, soaring 15-6, giving Derulo his fourth Top 10 and first since 2010.

Passenger”s “Let Her Go” falls 6-7 (though it may get a boost from its usage in Budweiser”s Super Bowl commercial), Lorde”s “Team” hangs out at No. 8, followed by “Royals, which slides 7-9. Bastille”s “Pompeii” is at No. 10 for a second week.

*The other song to go to No. 1 with “horse” in the title? America’s “A Horse With No Name” in 1972. Did you get it right?