Katy Perry’s ‘Dreams’ stay afloat on the Billboard Hot 100

Katy Perry”s “Dream” continues as “Teenage Dream,” stays at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for the second week in a row. This means she and Eminem have had a lot on the No. 1 spot for the last four months between “California Gurls,” “Love the Way You Lie” featuring Rihanna, and now “Dreams.”

Who”s in position to end their stranglehold? It could be Bruno Mars, whose “Just the Way You Are” moves 4-3 on the Hot 100 and into the top spot on Billboard”s Hot Digital Songs chart. The song is also gaining radio listeners which bodes well for its continued ascension, according to Billboard.biz.

Also in contention is Rihanna. Her poppy “Only Girl (In the World” debuts at No. 42 on this week”s chart, but Billboard predicts digital sales of around 200,000 and airplay will propel it into the top 5 and, possibly, No. 1.

Other noteworthy moves on the Hot 100 include Flo Rida”s fifth Top 10 with “Club Can”t Handle Me” featuring David Guetta, which moves 13-9. The track has already sold 743,000 downloads. Disney cutie Selena Gomez and her group, The Scene, mark their third debut in the Top 40 with “A Year Without Rain,” the first single and title track from her Sept. 21 album.

Michael Buble, coming off his biggest pop hit yet (“Haven”t Met You Yet”), enters the Hot 100 with “Hollywood.” The track, off of the deluxe “Crazy Love Hollywood Edition,” coming Oct. 25, bows at No. 55. “Haven”t Met You Yet” peaked at No. 24.

In a sad note, the death of LFO”s Rich Cronin sends digital downloads of the trio”s biggest hit, “Summer Girls,” soaring. The track, which reached No. 3 in 1999, sees a 502% gain in downloads following his passing.

