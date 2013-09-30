Listen: Katy Perry’s new dance track, ‘Walking On Air’ will have you floating

Katy Perry goes hardcore into the clubs with “Walking on Air,” a dance twirler she released today from her forthcoming album, “Prism,” out Oct. 22.

The house track is redolent of ’90s dance thumpers and is light as cotton candy and just as enjoyable. It will make you long for C + C Music Factory… almost.

Klas Ahlund produced the track, which Perry recorded in Stockholm. Perry told Billboard the track was inspired by Ahlund collaborator Robyn, who toured with Perry on her California Dreams tour, and by seeing roller skaters in New York”s Central Park.

The track opens with another female with a big Martha Wash-type voice singing “I”m walking on air,” before Perry comes in, singing “You”re giving me sweet sweet ecstasy, yeah you take me to Utopia. you”re reading me like erotica, boy you make me feel exotic yeah,” Perry sings before rushing into the breathless chorus. She goes on to sing about a love so strong that even heaven is jealous. At the end, she unleashes her best Christina Aguilera impression.

“Walking On Air” is the third track released from “Prism,” following chart topper “Roar” and “Dark Horse,” featuring Juicy J.