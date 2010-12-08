Katy Perry’s record-setting run sets off ‘Firework’ on the Billboard Hot 100

Katy Perry just scored a hat trick. As “Firework” powers its way to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 this week, she becomes the first female artist in more than a decade to take three consecutive singles from one album to the top.

“Firework” follows “California Gurls” and “Teenage Dream” to the summit. All three appear on Perry”s second album, “Teenage Dream,” which garnered an Grammy nomination for album of the year last week.

She beats a record set by another current Grammy nominee, Monica. The R&B singer took “The Boy is Mine” featuring Brandy, “The First Night” and “Angel of Mine” to the top spot over an eight-month span starting in June 1998, according to Billboard.

In other Hot 100 news, Pink”s “Raise Your Glass,” switches places with “Firework,” slipping 1-2. Rihanna sees a surge with “What”s My Name” rising 5-3, giving women the top 3 slots, while her “Only Girl (In the World) moves 3-6.

Although the Black Eyed Peas” “The Beginning” starts its Billboard 200 run at a disappointing No. 6, first single “The Time (Dirty Bit)” continues its rise, leaping 9-4. Rounding out the top 5 are Grammy wunderkind Bruno Mars, whose “Grenade” continues to blow up, soaring 10-5. His “Just the Way You Are” falls 4-7.

Ke$ha”s former No. 1, “We R Who We R,” tumbles 6-8. Coming in at No. 9 is Nelly”s “Just a Dream,” down one from last week; and Trey Songz” “Bottoms Up” featuring Nicki Minaj creeps back into the top 10, inching up 11-10.

As new entries slow to a trickle through the holidays, the top debut belows to-who else- the cast of “Glee.” New Dimension”s version of Florence and the Machine”s “Dog Days Are Over” bows at No. 22, leading the four other “Glee” Hot 100 entries this week. “Glee”s” cover also helps lift Flo”s original 58-21.