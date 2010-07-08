Katy Perry tops the Billboard Hot 100, but see why Eminem rules

It”s a great week for both Katy Perry and Eminen, who both set career highlights on the Billboard Hot 100.

Perry”s “California Gurls” logs its fifth week at No. 1 on the chart, although Usher”s “OMG” beats it in total listener impressions. (The Hot 100 combines airplay and single sales).

It must be very gratifying for Eminem to see reach new milestones. Not only has “Recovery” surpassed 1 million albums sold in two weeks, “Love the Way You Lie” featuring Rihanna stays at No. 2 on the Hot 100, while “Not Afraid” moves back into the Top 10, making it the first time in his career that Em has had two tunes in the top 10 at the same time, according to Billboard. On iTunes, “Love the Way You Lie” is No. 1 above “California Gurls.”

Most of us still couldn”t pick Taio Cruz out of a line-up, but his songs are resonating with fans. Current single “Dynamite” moves to No. 7 this week, making it his second consecutive Top 10, following chart topper “Break Your Heart.” Billboard points out that he is the fifth new male artist to register a pair of hits in the Top 10 over the past 12 months. The others: Drake, Jay Sean, Jason DeRulo and B.o.B. It will be interesting to see which of the artists are able to build careers and who are just flavors of the month.

It looks like Kanye West”s redemption seems to be complete. Following a successful performance at the BET Awards last week, his new song “Power,” lands Hot Shot Debut honors on the chart with sales of more than 80,000 copies.

It”s not all good news. Miley Cyrus”s “Can”t Be Tamed” album started off slowly and it looks like the single of the same name is officially dead: It falls to No. 31 this week on the Hot 100. It never took hold at radio, climbing only to No. 52 on Hot 100 Airplay, which is the worst showing of any of her five songs to make that chart.

