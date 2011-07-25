Kayne West, Jay-Z officially form The Throne; announce tour, tracklist

Two weeks before their joint album, “Watch The Throne,” comes out, hip-hop titans Kanye West and Jay-Z make their collaboration official: the two have formed a new group called The Throne.

The two will also tour together behind the project, starting in Sept. 22 in Detroit for a 24-date outing. Below are the tour dates and the album’s track listing.

There”s a tremendous amount of hype in the press release but the album is called a “once-in-a-lifetime” collaboration, so we”re taking that to mean that The Throne will not necessarily be an ongoing recording entity-unless, of course, the album sells millions – given that both West and Jay-Z are plenty busy outside of this venture.

Starting today, fans can pre-order the album online via iTunes. It will drop digitally on Aug. 8, but won”t be available at physical retail until Aug. 12. Consumers who pre-order the deluxe version of the album today through iTunes, will instantly get the current track, “Otis.”

Hear “Otis” here.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale on Aug. 8, and fans who purchase their tickets online through TicketMaster and LiveNation.com will receive a digital copy of the album. The tour will feature The Throne, as well as each artist performing his classic hits.

Bits and pieces of “Watch the Throne” have leaked out, including an early track, “H.A.M.,” which is on the deluxe version of the album. The pair only recorded together in person, leading to recording sessions in London, Abu Dhabi, Sydney, Paris and New York. Outside producers include The RZA, the Neptunes and Mike Dean.

THE THRONE TOUR DATES

9/22/11 Detroit, MI Palace of Auburn Hills

9/24/11 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre

9/25/11 Montreal, QC Bell Centre

9/27/11 East Rutherford, NJ Izod Center

9/28/11 East Rutherford, NJ Izod Center

9/29/11 Washington DC Verizon Center

10/4/11 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

10/6/11 Chicago, IL United Center

10/7/11 Chicago, IL United Center

10/8/11 Minneapolis, MN Target Center

10/10/11 Denver, CO Pepsi Center

10/13/11 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome

10/14/11 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

10/16/11 San Jose, CA HP Pavilion

10/17/11 Sacramento, CA Power Balance Pavilion

10/19/11 Los Angeles, CA Staples Center

10/20/11 Los Angeles, CA Staples Center

10/21/11 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena

10/25/11 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

10/26/11 Houston, TX Toyota Center

10/29/11 Atlanta, GA Philips Arena

10/30/11 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum

11/1/11 Baltimore, MD 1st Mariner Arena

11/3/11 Boston, MA TD Garden

OFFICIAL SEQUENCE

1. No Church In the Wild (feat. Frank Ocean)

2. Lift Off (feat. Beyoncé)

3. N—as In Paris

4. Otis (feat. Otis Redding)

5. Gotta Have it

6. New Day

7. That”s My Bitch

8. Welcome to the Jungle

9. Who”s Gon Stop Me

10. Murder to Excellence

11. Made In America (feat. Frank Ocean)

12. Why I Love You (feat. Mr. Hudson)

**** AVAILABLE ON THE DELUXE VERSION

13. Illest M———-r Alive ****

14. H.A.M ****

15. Primetime ****

16. The Joy (feat. Curtis Mayfield) ****