Kayne West is mad as hell over leak, suspends Good Fridays

Kayne West is pissed… and we know that can lead to trouble.

After “Lost in the World,” West”s collaboration with Bon Iver leaked onto the internet earlier this week, West took to Twitter to announce that he was taking a hiatus from his Good Friday practice of releasing a new song each week–at least for this week.

Over a several hour period on Wednesday, he tweeted (we”re running all these together): “Due to blogs leaking unfinished songs from my actual album I”ve decided to pass [on] Good Fridays this week…It”s messed up that one hacker can mess everything up for everyone…I love to take a year to finish my songs and deliver them to you in there [sic] more completed form…It would have seemed like since I give free music every week even the lowest form of human being would respect that enough not to leak unfinished songs from my real album.”

Also, despite the word that West”s new album would drop Nov. 22, on Tuesday, as we reported Wednesday, West isn’t so sure about that. “I”m still contemplating my album date,” he tweeted. “I”m finished with it, but when should I drop?” He also admitted he couldn”t decide on an album title. May we suggest “Leaker?”

West appears on “Saturday Night Live” this weekend.

Does Kanye have a right to be mad? Share your thoughts below.