Kayne West sets release date for new album

#Nicki Minaj
09.28.10 8 years ago

Even though Kanye West is dropping new tracks every Friday, for those who want the tunes all in one place and want to pay for them, West”s new album will come out on Monday, Nov. 22. (This means that every album scheduled for the normal Tuesday drop date of Nov. 23 will also shift to Monday).

West”s fifth set and his follow up to 2008″s “808s & Heartbreak,” is still untitled, according to rap-up.com.

The week of Nov 22 is already crazy with releases as it is the last week of release before the Holiday shopping season kicks off. Although fewer folks are still buying physical CDs, no artist wants to not be able to take advantage of Black Friday, traditionally one of the biggest shopping days of the year.

Also out that week are Nicki Minaj”s “Pink Friday,” My Chemical Romance”s “Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys,”  and Ne-Yo”s “Libra Scale.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nicki Minaj
TAGS808 and heartbreakKayne WestMY CHEMICAL ROMANCENeyoNicki Minaj

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 7 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP