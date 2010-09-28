Kayne West sets release date for new album

Even though Kanye West is dropping new tracks every Friday, for those who want the tunes all in one place and want to pay for them, West”s new album will come out on Monday, Nov. 22. (This means that every album scheduled for the normal Tuesday drop date of Nov. 23 will also shift to Monday).

West”s fifth set and his follow up to 2008″s “808s & Heartbreak,” is still untitled, according to rap-up.com.

The week of Nov 22 is already crazy with releases as it is the last week of release before the Holiday shopping season kicks off. Although fewer folks are still buying physical CDs, no artist wants to not be able to take advantage of Black Friday, traditionally one of the biggest shopping days of the year.

Also out that week are Nicki Minaj”s “Pink Friday,” My Chemical Romance”s “Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys,” and Ne-Yo”s “Libra Scale.”