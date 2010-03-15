Ke$ha and Orianthi join ‘American Idol’ on St. Patrick’s Day

She may not be Irish, but somehow it just seems right that hard-partying Ke$ha would show up on the drunkest holiday on the year, St. Patrick”s Day. Maybe she can bring the Jack to brush her teeth with.

She and guitarist Orianthi will appear on “American Idol”s” results show this Wednesday, March 17.

Ke$ha will perform her new hit, “Blah, Blah, Blah” (no word on if she”ll be joined by 3Oh!3 who are on the record. Orianthi, best known for her work with Michael Jackson, will perform “According to You.”

In other “Idol” minutiae, a new stage will be unveiled on March 16 as the newly minted 12 finalists get their ya-yas by performing songs from the Rolling Stones. Time is not on our side.