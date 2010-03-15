Ke$ha and Orianthi join ‘American Idol’ on St. Patrick’s Day

#Michael Jackson
03.16.10 8 years ago

She may not be Irish, but somehow it just seems right that hard-partying Ke$ha would show up on the drunkest holiday on the year, St. Patrick”s Day. Maybe she can bring the Jack to brush her teeth with.

She and guitarist Orianthi will appear on “American Idol”s” results show this Wednesday, March 17.

Ke$ha will perform her new hit, “Blah, Blah, Blah” (no word on if she”ll be joined by 3Oh!3 who are on the record. Orianthi, best known for her work with Michael Jackson, will perform “According to You.”

In other “Idol” minutiae, a new stage will be unveiled on March 16 as the newly minted 12 finalists get their ya-yas by performing songs from the Rolling Stones.  Time is not on our side.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Michael Jackson
TAGSAMERICAN IDOLKESHAmichael jacksonorianthiROLLING STONES

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP