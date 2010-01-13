Ke$ha dethrones Susan Boyle from top of Billboard 200

Susan Boyle and her “I Dreamed a Dream” has finally been dislodged from the top of the Billboard 200 album chart, by hard-partying newcomer Ke$ha”s “Animal.” The latter effort moved 152,000 copies, according to Nielsen SoundScan; it had the help of No. 1 single “Tik Tok.” And 76% of the effort”s first week of sales came from digital downloads, a record.

“I Dreamed a Dream” was No. 1 for six weeks. It slips to No. 2 this week with 93,000, a 32% decrease in sales.

There are no other new titles in the top 10 of the chart this week.

Lady GaGa”s “The Fame” descends 2-3 (66,000, -20%), Alicia Keys” “The Element of Freedom” stays at No. 4 (62,000, -22%), Mary J. Blige”s “Stronger with Each Tear” sits tight at No. 5 (47,000, -25%) and the soundtrack to “Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel” climbes 7-6 (44,000, -13%).

Last year”s best-selling album, Taylor Swift”s “Fearless,” falls 507 (38,000, -36%) as Black Eyed Peas” “The E.N.D.” sticks to No. 8 (36,000, -24%). Justin Bieber”s “My World” moves 6-9 (34,000, -34%) and Lady GaGa”s EP “Fame Monster” drops 9-10 (31,000, -30%).

Sales are down 24% compared to the previous week and down 5% compared to the sales sum same week last year.