Watch: Ke$ha parties with biker dudes in rowdy ‘Crazy Kids’ video

Ke$ha is hosting a party, and if you’re not an overweight middle-aged man sporting a beard and/or a bandana, you’re probably not invited.

The “Die Young” songstress has released a rowdy new video for “Crazy Kids,” the third single off her sophomore studio album “Warrior,” and in it she vacillates between two distinct personas: dreadlocked slum goddess and voluptuous She-Ra temptress (the ubiquitous Will.i.am also makes a cameo as a pinball-playing, bling-bedecked astronaut).

While all of this is reasonably diverting, the Darren Craig-directed clip nevertheless feels like another rote exercise in Ke$ha-ness; frankly, the “ghetto-licious” aesthetic and “look-ma-I’m-wearing-a-grill” posturing is starting to wear a little thin. Chalk it up to the law of diminishing returns: while the unabashed (albeit self-conscious) weirdness on display here would’ve perhaps been charming back in 2010, in 2013 it’s more akin to a feeling of “been-there-done-that” and not all that interesting. Ok, so maybe it was never that interesting.

My grade for the video: C+. After watching it below, rate it for yourself at top left.