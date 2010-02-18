Ke$ha’s ‘Tik Tok’ blocks ‘We are the World’ from the top spot on Hot 100

02.18.10 8 years ago 2 Comments

Never underestimate the power of skank over the power to do good: Ke$ha”s “Tik Tok” keeps charity single “We Are the World 25 for Haiti” out of the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100.  It would seem that the appeal of brushing one”s teeth with Jack Daniels trumps making the world a better place.

It”s “Tik Tok”s ninth week at the top of the chart. According to Billboard, Ke$ha”s second single, “Blah, Blah, Blah” featuring 3OH3! is similarly storm trooping up a chart: it is No. 11 on Billboard”s Hot 100, led primarily from digital sales.

“Tik Tok”s” block of “World” from the top spot means that bragging rights in the charity single department go to competing single “Everybody Hurts,” which, as we previously reported,  hit the top spot on the U.K.”s singles chart this week.

Rounding out the top 5 on the Billboard 100 are the Black Eyed Peas” “Imma Be,” Young Money”s “Bed/Rockand Lady GaGa”s “Bad Romance.”

A little chart trivia: Jason Derulo”s “In My Head” progresses to No. 9 making it the second single, following “Whatcha Say,” from his debut album to reach the Top 10. That makes him the first artist on Warner Bros. in 21 years to take two songs from his debut album into the top 10. The last was Karyn White in 1989.
 

