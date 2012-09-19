Ke$ha sets release date for new album, ‘Warrior’

09.19.12 6 years ago

Ke$ha will release, “Warrior,”  her sophomore full-length album Dec. 4.

Dr. Luke executive produced the party-til-you-puke performer”s set. Among Ke$ha”s collaborators are will.i.am, Max Martin, Benny Blanco, Cirkut, Bonnie McKee, The Flaming Lips” Wayne Coyne, Iggy Pop, The Black Keys’ Patrick Carney, Ben Folds and Greg Kurstin.

Fans got a taste of the first single, “Die Young,” which Ke$ha co-wrote with fun.”s Nate Ruess, Dr. Luke, Blanco, and Cirkut, last week when she dropped two short clips of her whistling and performing the song in a Tokyo subway to no reaction from her fellow passengers…at all. If the snot snippet was any indication, she is trying to leave her spoken lyrics about being a sodden party girl behind and turn into a full-fledged singer. (Her reformation began with her cover of “Don”t Think Twice, It”s All Right” last year for a Bob Dylan tribute for Amnesty International.)

“Warrior” is the follow-up to Ke$ha”s debut album, “Animal,” which sold more than 2.5 million copies worldwide on the back of such hits as “Tik Tok” and “We R Who We R.” A companion EP, “Cannibal,” came out in late 2010.

“I am so excited to finally share ‘Warrior” with all of my amazing Animals,” Ke$ha said in a statement. “I”ve been working for a year on this new record and have collaborated with some of my idols. This process has been long and intense and I couldn”t be more stoked to share this music. I hope with ‘Warrior” my fans get to know me in a much more raw and vulnerable way.

 

Around The Web

TAGSAnimalBlack Keys Funbob dylanCannibalDr. LukeFlaming LipsIggy popKESHAnate ruessWARRIORWAYNE COYNEWILL.I.AM

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP