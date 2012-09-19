Ke$ha sets release date for new album, ‘Warrior’

Ke$ha will release, “Warrior,” her sophomore full-length album Dec. 4.

Dr. Luke executive produced the party-til-you-puke performer”s set. Among Ke$ha”s collaborators are will.i.am, Max Martin, Benny Blanco, Cirkut, Bonnie McKee, The Flaming Lips” Wayne Coyne, Iggy Pop, The Black Keys’ Patrick Carney, Ben Folds and Greg Kurstin.

Fans got a taste of the first single, “Die Young,” which Ke$ha co-wrote with fun.”s Nate Ruess, Dr. Luke, Blanco, and Cirkut, last week when she dropped two short clips of her whistling and performing the song in a Tokyo subway to no reaction from her fellow passengers…at all. If the snot snippet was any indication, she is trying to leave her spoken lyrics about being a sodden party girl behind and turn into a full-fledged singer. (Her reformation began with her cover of “Don”t Think Twice, It”s All Right” last year for a Bob Dylan tribute for Amnesty International.)

“Warrior” is the follow-up to Ke$ha”s debut album, “Animal,” which sold more than 2.5 million copies worldwide on the back of such hits as “Tik Tok” and “We R Who We R.” A companion EP, “Cannibal,” came out in late 2010.

“I am so excited to finally share ‘Warrior” with all of my amazing Animals,” Ke$ha said in a statement. “I”ve been working for a year on this new record and have collaborated with some of my idols. This process has been long and intense and I couldn”t be more stoked to share this music. I hope with ‘Warrior” my fans get to know me in a much more raw and vulnerable way.