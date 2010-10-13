Ke$ha turns into a ‘Cannibal’ on companion set to ‘Animal’

Ke$ha will release “Cannibal,” an 8-track “companion” to her platinum debut, “Animal,” on Nov. 22.

The set will be sold separately, as well as bundled with “Animal.” The first single, “We R Who We R,” goes to radio on Oct. 14.

Dr. Luke, the man who gave us “Tik Tok,” and who has developed Ke$ha, executive produced “Cannibal.” Other collaborators include Max Martin, best known for his work with Pink and Britney Spears, and Benny Bianco, who has worked with Katy Perry and 3Oh!3, among others.

In her typically classy fashion (although we admire the joke), Ke$ha said in a statement: “This year has been carnivorous and life-changing. I have my rowdy, gorgeous fans to thank for taking me on the ride of a lifetime. My only goal with this record is to keep them dancing. The songs on ‘Cannibal” were made to inspire people to ignore any hate or judgment and be themselves unapologetically. It’s the perfect companion to Animal and I hope you guys like it. And if you don”t like it – bite me.”

That sounds painful.