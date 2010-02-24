Keane keen to return with ‘Night Train’

02.24.10 8 years ago

Keane returns with its first album since 2008″s “Perfect Symmetry” with “Night Train,” out May 11.

The piano-based, British rock band, famous for featuring no guitars,  wrote and recorded the album while on its Perfect Symmetry world tour. The 8-track set includes collaborations with rapper K”Naan and Japanese MC Tigareh. Also, in a rare move, lead singer Tom Chaplin will hand over the mike to the band”s composer/keyboardist Tim Rice-Oxley, who will handle vocals on one track.

While still strong internationally, Keane hasn”t been able to build on the U.S. excitement or audience the band garnered following 2004″s “Hopes and Fears.” All three of its albums have hit No. 1 in the group’s native U.K., and Q  Magazine readers named “Perfect Symmetry” the 2008 album of the year.

Although not confirmed, the band is supposedly planning a summer tour where it will play in forests. 
 

