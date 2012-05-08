Interview: Keane is ‘lucky’ in a ‘Strangeland’

Keane”s recent music video for new track “Disconnected” is a love-letter to horror films, a quick-and-dirty narrative that may compel the viewer to turn all the lights on.

The track itself? Nice and lovely.

“Well, the song is a bit about being disconnected from somebody,” said Keane drummer and co-founder Richard Hughes with a laugh. “We”re not feeling all that bad.”

British pop-rock band Keane are optimists, and it shows in their discography. On their brand new album “Strangeland,” out today , the sunny piano melodies have continued support from a bright mix, and an injection of lyrics and atmospheres that portray to their fans that the band”s doing just fine.

“After years of disappointing, abject failure, we had a massive rise into selling record that went gold around the world. Since the early 2000s, our worlds were completely turned upside down… This record is that, kind of realizing where we are in our lives and looking forward to more fun on the way,” Hughes said.

The band wrote more than three dozen songs for “Strangeland,” ultimately settling on 12. It”s their first full-length since 2008″s soothingly titled “Perfect Symetry,” though they released an EP two years ago with some leftover material. They very may well do the same with surplus from this set.

“We definitely plan to get as much music out as poss. I only regrets with a situation like ours, you don”t get to release that much music. I think another EP or another record is in the cards, as well as putting out bonus tracks and a B-side in the U.K. and things,” he said, though some other elements of promoting music in America, for instance, are still a mystery. “The whole radio thing is a complete headf*ck. I don”t understand it. Basically in Britain, you”ve got about 10 radio stations that play contemporary music that we could be on. You go to Boston, there”s 10 just there, plus Sirius and other things like that. It”s completely mind-boggling.”

No doubt, though, the band will fare well here in the ‘States, as they”ve already sold-out two higher profile gigs in Los Angeles and New York (full dates below). They also have two top 10 albums under their belt. So now that they”ve established a hearty fan base here and overseas, they keep their touring stints purposefully short.

“We”re all married now. Our world is a little more complicated now,” he explained. “[The band] is not a job. We”re just incredibly lucky that this our whole lives. We”re just finding balance.”

Here are Keane’s North American tour dates:

June 12th Boston, MA House of Blues

June 14th N. Bethesda, MD Music Center At Strathmore

June 15th New York, NY Beacon Theatre – SOLD OUT

June 16th Philadelphia, PA Merriam Theater

June 18th Montreal, QC Olympia de Montreal

June 19th Toronto, ON The Sound Academy

June 21st Nashville, TN. Marathon Music Works

June 22nd Chicago, IL The Vic

June 23rd Milwaukee, WI Pabst Theater

June 25th Denver, CO Paramount Theater

June 26th Salt Lake City, UT The Gallivan Center

June 29th Los Angeles, CA The Orpheum Theatre – SOLD OUT

June 30th Oakland, CA The Fox Theater