Keaton says Tim Burton will be involved with ‘Beetlejuice 2’

(CBR) Director Tim Burton worked with Michael Keaton on three films between 1988 and 1992, “Beetlejuice”, “Batman” and “Batman Returns”, but that first film must have made quite an impression on both of them, because more than 25 years later, they”re talking about a sequel.
During the junket for Keaton”s latest movie “RoboCop”, MTV asked him about returning as the ghost with the most.
“I”ve e-mailed Tim a couple of times, talked to the writer a couple of times, but all really, really preliminary stuff,” Keaton said. “I always said that”s the one thing I”d like to do again, if I ever did anything again. But it kind of required Tim to be involved some way or another.”
Keaton went on to talk about Burton”s involvement in the movie, which was questionable for a bit. “Now it looks like he is involved,” Keaton said, “And without giving too much away we”ve talked to each other, and e-mailed each other, and if he”s in, it”s going to be hard not to be in.”
Word started heating up about a “Beetlejuice” sequel directed by Burton and starring Keaton last fall. Around the same time Wynona Rider even talked about getting in on the action, noting that the new film is not a remake and that it takes place 27 years after the events of the original.
i say yes beetlejuice needs a sequel the original movie has become such a classic yes but it also has become boring with the same jokes over and over the main character has become an icon so almost any situation for the 2nd movie would be awesome.
the character betelgeuse has been known now as one of the original super powered characters living or dead, people love this guy including myself i dont think anyone will be satifyed till they see a BJ saves the day kind of story because lets face it another scaring out of the house is so 80’s its been done move onto another story with him.
what people want to see is more beetlejuice’s past what he did when we was alive how he died what era did he come from something more then what little we got in the original movie.
he needs to be shown more no fan would call the 2nd movie any good if the character they paid to see only has 17 – 20 minutes screen time its plain and simple we want beetlejuice we could care less for anything else.
but for the story what they and we need this time is since two cuples got tured ghost in the first one being the main story why not do the same thing but this time lydia becomes the new ghost she does something that accidentally gets herself killed if its done in a funny way just as the movie is half comedy half 80’s horror then the fans like myself wont mind.
have lydia get powers just like the maitlands and of course she dont know how to control them so beetlejuice is called to show her how i mean he isnt called ghost with the most for nothing. they spent some time hanging out in the netherworld where lydia learns that beetlejuice is actually dark and funny just like her becoming friends (shut up they are both weirdly dark and deserve each other)
the cartoon did pick up where the movie left off the attitude for beetlejuice was there nothing was changed except it was made for kids so juices puns were brought up big time i love the cartoon btw.
so if lydia has become the new ghost this time having her and beeltejuice become weird friends having them live in the netherworld is the only way this sequel is gonna work or otherwise its gonna be dubbed as a lame 80’s remake.
people are fans of lydia and beetlejuice more then anything so show more of them