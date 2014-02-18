Keaton says Tim Burton will be involved with ‘Beetlejuice 2’

(CBR) Director Tim Burton worked with Michael Keaton on three films between 1988 and 1992, “Beetlejuice”, “Batman” and “Batman Returns”, but that first film must have made quite an impression on both of them, because more than 25 years later, they”re talking about a sequel.

During the junket for Keaton”s latest movie “RoboCop”, MTV asked him about returning as the ghost with the most.

“I”ve e-mailed Tim a couple of times, talked to the writer a couple of times, but all really, really preliminary stuff,” Keaton said. “I always said that”s the one thing I”d like to do again, if I ever did anything again. But it kind of required Tim to be involved some way or another.”

Keaton went on to talk about Burton”s involvement in the movie, which was questionable for a bit. “Now it looks like he is involved,” Keaton said, “And without giving too much away we”ve talked to each other, and e-mailed each other, and if he”s in, it”s going to be hard not to be in.”

Word started heating up about a “Beetlejuice” sequel directed by Burton and starring Keaton last fall. Around the same time Wynona Rider even talked about getting in on the action, noting that the new film is not a remake and that it takes place 27 years after the events of the original.