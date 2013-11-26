Watch Ke$ha go ‘Coyote Ugly’ and Pitbull befriend a shark in new ‘Timber’ video

At their American Music Awards performance, Ke$ha and Pitbull played up the western vibe of their hit single “Timber.” Now, the new video for the song is country on crack. Watch it here or below.
In the same way the pop single mashes together country and rap, the video for “Timber” throws all these elements on screen. Dressed in an outfit inspired by “Coyote Ugly,” Ke$ha dances seductively in a bar and on a farm, while Pitbull raps from the beach. It’s the Florida Panhandle-meets-Miami and, for these two, it oddly works.
Though Ke$ha and Pitbull never find one another (Florida is a big state), he makes friends with a shark swimming in the ocean (it’s weird).
The top 10 single “Timber” appears on Pitbull’s “Global Warming: Meltdown” — the deluxe edition of his 2012 album “Global Warming” — which was released last week. Ke$ha just kicked off the second season of her MTV reality show, “My Crazy Beautiful Life,” and she’s working on a new album.
