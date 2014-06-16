Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman perform ‘Amazing Grace’ at Children’s Hospital

Keith Urban and wife Nicole Kidman serenaded children at Monash Children”s Hospital in Victoria, Australia over the weekend.

Urban was born in New Zealand but grew up in Australia, while Kidman was born in Hawaii, but, like Urban, was raised in Australia.

Kidman, who showed she has a fine singing voice herself in “Moulin Rouge,” seldom sings with her Grammy-winning husband, but she can be clearly heard singing with the staff and her husband on “Amazing Grace.”

The Oscar winner traveled from Australia to Shanghai to receive an award from the Shanghai Film Festival, while Urban kicked off the Australian leg of his Light the Fuse tour June 14. The tour comes to the U.S. on July 17 and ends Sept. 13.

This isn”t the first time the two have performed together: a few years back, they sang a parody of Men At Work”s “Land Down Under” for at a tribute to fellow Aussie/”The Mentalist” star Simon Baker and Kidman was very playful and goofy. Check out that video below the Monash one.