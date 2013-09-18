Keith Urban’s new album tops Billboard 200 over The Weeknd

09.18.13

Keith Urban”s new set “Fuse” took the No. 1 spot on The Billboard 200 this week, making it the country star”s second chart-topper. The album moved 98,000 copies, only a couple thousand more than the runner-up, The Weeknd. Urban”s previous No. 1, his 2009 album “Defying Gravity,” also bowed at the top, with 172,000. His last album “Get Closer” from 2010 made it to No. 7 but with 162,000 in its first week.

The Weeknd”s full-length “Kiss Land” sold 96,000, making it mastermind Abel Tesfave”s best sales and chart week yet. The “Trilogy” compilation – which put his three mixtapes together – is his only other effort to chart, with a No. 4 start in 2012 with 86,000.
2 Chainz” “B.O.A.T.S. II #METIME” debuts at No. 3 with 63,000. His previous “Based on a T.R.U. Story” yielded him his first No. 1 back in 2012; it moved 147,000 units in its first week.
Luke Bryan”s “Crash My Party” climbs No. 5 to No. 4 (53,000, -22%).
Janelle Monae”s new set “The Electric Lady” enters at No. 5 with 47,000. Her only other album, 2010″s “the Archandroid: Suites II and III” made it to No. 17 with 21,000.
Arctic Monkeys” “AM” bows with a best: No. 6 is the British rockers” best charting position yet. Moving 42,000, it is, however, behind their best sales week. “Favourite Worst Nightmare” sold 44,000 in Week 1 back in 2007 (but only made it to No. 7).
Sheryl Crow”s country album “Feels Like Home” debuts at No. 7 with 36,000. Her ’60s- and ’70s-loving 2010 album “100
Tamar Braxton”s “Love and War” slips No. 2 to No. 8 (35,000, -70%). Ariana Grande”s “Yours Truly” descends from the No. 1 spot to No. 9 with a whopping 77% (31,000). John Legend”s “Love in the Future” moves No. 4 to No. 10 (30,000, -55%).
Sales are down 10% from the previous week and down 11% compared to the same week last year. Album sales for the year are down 6%.

