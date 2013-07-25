B

Watch: Keith Urban’s new video for ‘Little Bit of Everything’

07.25.13 5 years ago 3 Comments

Keith Urban”s “Little Bit Of Everything” comes with a lot of astroturf.

In the new clip for his country hit, which debuted this A.M. on “Good Morning America,” the guitar slinger seems to be camping out surrounded by nothing but blue skies, but as we quickly see, he”s living in a house with nature facades as the real thing. And, in fact, his house is smack dab in the middle of a football stadium (anyone want to guess which one it is? I would say it”s LP Field in Nashville, home of the Tennessee Titans, but it doesn”t look like it.

 The “American Idol” judge steps into his car to take a drive, but even that”s not what it seems, for reasons we won”t spoil.

The video, which gives new meaning to the term fieldhouse, leaves open the very big question of where does he go to live when it”s football season?

Urban”s Light The Fuse tour kicked off last week in Cincinnati and precedes Urban’s new album, “The Fuse,” out Sept. 10. Instead of working with one producer on “The Fuse,” Urban enlisted various producers to “expand the boundaries of my sound, rhythm and melody,” he said in a statement.

 As far as “American Idol” goes, Urban is the only judge from last season’s panel who may possibly be returning. He’s been mum on the subject, other than to say that he’d like to come back. Recently, at auditions for season 13 in San Francisco, “American Idol” host Ryan Seacrest said he hoped he and Urban “get to spend a lot of time together,” but was otherwise inscrutable when asked if Urban would be returning.

