Bangin’ behind the wheel: Keith Urban’s NSFW ‘Somewhere In My Car’ music video

I literally laughed out loud watching Keith Urban's part-porny “Somewhere in my Car” music video.

No, it's not the Scorpions guitar solo.

No, it's not the laughable strip tease on three separate occasions, or the wet white t-shirt.

No, it's not that topless make-out scene and the hair stroke like she's in the freaking shower.

It's the fire. FIRE IN THE POURING RAIN, LIKE TOTALLY LIKE A METHAPHOR! Like his lead character's loins, ha!

I'm all for pop songs for sexy times. This particular song isn't about the loss of a lady love because she had a really nice personality. This song is about memories of banging in a car. And if you couldn't tell that's what the song was about, here is some corny footage of two very models Jehane Paris and Rodrigo Calazans (but a particularly undressed Paris) getting busy in a car. Acting debuts, the both of 'em!

Don't be fooled, though, this music video isn't about the One That Got Away. It's about coming thisclose to maybe seeing a beautiful woman's nipples. (You can tell it's real country, though, 'cuz she's wearing a pair of cut-offs.)

“Somewhere in My Car” is off of Urban's latest album “Fuse.”