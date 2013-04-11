Kelly Clarkson decks the halls with new Christmas album

04.11.13 5 years ago

Kelly Clarkson will be rocking around the Christmas tree this holiday season.

Clarkson told CMT Radio Live with Cody Allan that she is cutting the Christmas set.  “I”ve been dying to make a Christmas record for more than a decade and I”m finally making one,” she says. She adds it will probably be her favorite record that she makes because she loves Christmas. No word on a release date yet.

In addition to producer Greg Kurstin, Clarkson will work with Brooks & Dunn”s Ronnie Dunn on the seasonal record, according to Idolator.  The album follows her current greatest hits set.

Clarkson also revealed that she didn”t want to do the “From Justin to Kelly” movie, but was “legally obligated….I think Jimmy Fallon and I should do” a sequel. Oh, from your lips to God”s ears…

Clarkson will hit the road with Maroon 5 on the Honda Civic Tour, which starts Aug. 1 at St. Louis”s Verizon Wireless Amphitheater.

If you need your daily dose of Clarkson, she will appear on tonight’s “American Idol,” the show where, as you know, it all began for the Season One winner in 2002.

And, in case you were wondering, she also plans to have yellow roses at her wedding. “I”ll be drunk at the end,” she also added.

 

