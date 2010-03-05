Kelly Clarkson, Dixie Chicks side project added to Lilith Fair lineup

Kelly Clarkson, The Bangles, The Go-Go’s and Dixie Chicks side project Courtyard Hounds, Martina McBride and Suzanne Vega have jumped on the Lilith Fair bandwagon.

The female-focused tour has yet to announce actual tour dates, but some of pop, rock and R&B/hip-hop’s biggest names are on board. The newly added acts are joining Mary J. Blige, Ke$ha, Sheryl Crow, Lilith co-founder Sarah McLachlan, Colbie Caillat and others, with the stint taking them through at least 18 major U.S. and Canadian cities.



Originally a weekend festival, this rotating summer tour will feature a rotating cast of headliners.