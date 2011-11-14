Kelly Clarkson sets 2012 Stronger tour dates

Kelly Clarkson’s fifth album has her feeling “Stronger” for a new, massive tour this winter and spring.

The original “American Idol” will be setting out on more than three dozen dates, starting on Jan. 13 in Mashantucket, Conn., and continuing through April 10. Soft-rocker Matt Nathanson is set to open almost all dates.

Tickets for Stronger Tour 2012 go up on Friday (Nov. 18) with more details to be found here.

The stint comes in support of “Stronger,” which debuted this fall at No. 2 on The Billboard 200.



Here are Kelly Clarkson’s tour dates:

Jan 13, 2012 Mashantucket, CT – MGM Grand Theater **

Jan 15, 2012 Atlantic City, NJ – Trump Taj Mahal – Mark G. Etess Arena

Jan 17, 2012 Albany, NY – Times Union Center

Jan 19, 2012 Verona, NY – Turning Stone Resort Casino

Jan 21, 2012 New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall

Jan 24, 2012 Manchester, NH – Verizon Wireless Arena

Jan 26, 2012 Boston, MA – Wang Center

Jan 28, 2012 Johnstown, PA – Cambria County War Memorial

Feb 2, 2012 Jacksonville, FL – Times Union Center Performing Arts – Moran Theater

Feb 4, 2012 Shreveport, LA – Horseshoe Bossier City – Riverdome

Feb 10, 2012 Dallas, TX – Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie

Feb 14, 2012 Biloxi, MS – Hard Rock Live

Feb 16, 2012 Miami, FL – Seminole Hard Rock

Feb 18, 2012 Orlando, FL – Universal Studios Florida**

Feb 21, 2012 Tampa, FL – Ruth Eckerd Hall

Feb 23, 2012 Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre

Mar 2, 2012 Niagara Falls, ON Canada – Fallsview Casino Resort**

Mar 3, 2012 Niagara Falls, ON Canada – Fallsview Casino Resort**

Mar 6, 2012 London, ON Canada – John Labatt Centre

Mar 8, 2012 Windsor, ON Canada – The Colosseum at Caesars

Mar 10, 2012 Hammond, IN – The Venue at Horseshoe Casino

Mar 14, 2012 Springfield, MO – O”Reilly Events Center

Mar 16, 2012 St. Louis, MO – Fox Theater

Mar 18, 2012 Denver, CO – 1ST BANK Center

Mar 20, 2012 Salt Lake City, UT – Maverik Center

Mar 22, 2012 Seattle, WA – ShoWare Center

Mar 27, 2012 San Jose, CA – Event Center at San Jose

Mar 29, 2012 Bakersfield, CA – Rabobank Pavilion

Mar 31, 2012 Reno, NV – Reno Event Center

Apr 3, 2012 Los Angeles, CA – Nokia Theatre

Apr 5, 2012 Las Vegas, NV – The Pearl Concert Theater

Apr 7, 2012 Indio, CA – Fantasy Springs Resort Center

Apr 10, 2012 San Diego, CA – Valley View Casino Center

** Matt Nathanson not opening