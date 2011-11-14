Kelly Clarkson sets 2012 Stronger tour dates

Kelly Clarkson’s fifth album has her feeling “Stronger” for a new, massive tour this winter and spring.

The original “American Idol” will be setting out on more than three dozen dates, starting on Jan. 13 in Mashantucket, Conn., and continuing through April 10. Soft-rocker Matt Nathanson is set to open almost all dates.

Tickets for Stronger Tour 2012 go up on Friday (Nov. 18) with more details to be found here.

The stint comes in support of “Stronger,” which debuted this fall at No. 2 on The Billboard 200.

Here are Kelly Clarkson’s tour dates:

Jan 13, 2012                 Mashantucket, CT – MGM Grand Theater **
Jan 15, 2012                 Atlantic City, NJ – Trump Taj Mahal – Mark G. Etess Arena
Jan 17, 2012                 Albany, NY – Times Union Center
Jan 19, 2012                 Verona, NY – Turning Stone Resort Casino
Jan 21, 2012                 New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall
Jan 24, 2012                 Manchester, NH – Verizon Wireless Arena
Jan 26, 2012                 Boston, MA – Wang Center
Jan 28, 2012                 Johnstown, PA – Cambria County War Memorial
Feb 2, 2012                  Jacksonville, FL – Times Union Center Performing Arts – Moran Theater
Feb 4, 2012                  Shreveport, LA – Horseshoe Bossier City – Riverdome
Feb 10, 2012                 Dallas, TX  – Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie
Feb 14, 2012                 Biloxi, MS – Hard Rock Live
Feb 16, 2012                 Miami, FL – Seminole Hard Rock
Feb 18, 2012                 Orlando, FL – Universal Studios Florida**
Feb 21, 2012                 Tampa, FL – Ruth Eckerd Hall
Feb 23, 2012                 Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre
Mar 2, 2012                  Niagara Falls, ON Canada – Fallsview Casino Resort**
Mar 3, 2012                  Niagara Falls, ON Canada – Fallsview Casino Resort**
Mar 6, 2012                  London, ON Canada – John Labatt Centre
Mar 8, 2012                  Windsor, ON Canada – The Colosseum at Caesars
Mar 10, 2012                Hammond, IN – The Venue at Horseshoe Casino
Mar 14, 2012               Springfield, MO – O”Reilly Events Center
Mar 16, 2012                St. Louis, MO – Fox Theater
Mar 18, 2012                Denver, CO – 1ST BANK Center
Mar 20, 2012                Salt Lake City, UT – Maverik Center
Mar 22, 2012                Seattle, WA – ShoWare Center
Mar 27, 2012                San Jose, CA – Event Center at San Jose
Mar 29, 2012                Bakersfield, CA – Rabobank Pavilion
Mar 31, 2012                Reno, NV – Reno Event Center
Apr 3, 2012                   Los Angeles, CA – Nokia Theatre
Apr 5, 2012                   Las Vegas, NV – The Pearl Concert Theater
Apr 7, 2012                   Indio, CA – Fantasy Springs Resort Center
Apr 10, 2012                 San Diego, CA – Valley View Casino Center

** Matt Nathanson not opening

