Kelly Clarkson shows her strength on the Billboard Hot 100, as does Madonna

Kelly Clarkson scores her third chart topper on the Billboard Hot 100 as “Stronger” pushes its way to the summit this week. But will she have to fight off a huge charge from Madonna?

The “American Idol”s” season one winner’s third No. 1, and first from the album of the same name, pushes Adele”s “Set Fire To the Rain” out of the top spot, as that title drops to No. 2. But the big news is that Madge”s first single, “Give Me All Your Luvin”,” from her forthcoming album “MDNA” surges onto the Hot 100 at No. 13. The track received a huge push from Clear Channel”s pop radio stations, which pumped the song every hour for 60 hours Friday through Sunday.

“Stronger” no doubt got a push from the lead-up publicity to Clarkson”s performance of the National Anthem at the Super Bowl on Sunday. Plus, the song has received an additional boost from its placement in a Toyota commercial. “Stronger” also tops the Digital Songs chart, according to Billboard. Like Clarkson, Madonna also had her Super Bowl moment, which could help “Luvin” move upward next week (although Clear Channel play has likely dropped off).

Clarkson”s previous two chart toppers were “A Moment Like This” in 2002 and “My Life Would Suck Without You” in 2009.

In the rest of the Top 5, Flo Rida”s “Good Feeling” and Rihanna”s “We Found Love” featuring Calvin Harris swap places as “Feeling” moves up one to No. 3 and “Love” drops one to No. 4. David Guetta”s “Turn Me On” featuring Nicki Minaj holds at No. 5.

In the bottom half of the top 10 Jessie J”s “Domino” scoots up two places to No. 8, Tyga”s “Rack City” climbs three notches to No. 7 and Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa”s “Young, Wild & Free” featuring Bruno Mars gains four spots to No. 8.

Mars” second entry in the top 10, “It Will Rain,” drops 6-10, while LMFAO”s “Sexy and I Know It” falls 7-9.