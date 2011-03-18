Kelly Clarkson’s album gets delayed: Find out for how long

Sometimes the artist is the last to know. Kelly Clarkson took to her Facebook page to alert fans that her new album, yeah, the one that seemed ready to go, has been delayed to the fall.

“I recently found out that my album won’t be coming out until September,” she posted. “The album has been recorded but I can’t release it until then. I realize that is a long time but that’s the best time to release it apparently so I’m sorry for the wait but I promise you it sounds great!”

In February, the first “American Idol” winner posted that the album was completed.”I record my last song on the 25th of this month and then we will be releasing the album! This album was influenced by Prince, Tina Turner, Sheryl Crow, Radiohead and there’s a little bit of a Country vibe/influence on a couple of songs.” Among her collaborators on the set are Darkchild, Howard Benson, Eric Hutchinson and Toby Gad.

In the meantime, Clarkson”s success on the country charts continues. Her duet with Jason Aldean, “Don”t You Wanna Stay,” spends its third week at No. 1. In 2007, she and Reba McEntire took a remake of “Because of You” to No. 2.

Clarkson”s fourth album, “All I Ever Wanted,” came out in March 2009 and featured the hits, “My Life Would Suck Without You,” “I Do Not Hook Up,” and “Already Gone.”