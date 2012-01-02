Kelly Clarkson’s album sales ‘Stronger’ after Ron Paul endorsement

As the old saying goes, any publicity is good publicity. At least that’s the case with Kelly Clarkson this week, whose latest album “Stronger” posted big sales gains on both Amazon and iTunes’ digital sales charts following her controversial endorsement of Republican presidential candidate Ron Paul last Thursday.
“I love Ron Paul,” Clarkson wrote on her WhoSay account. “I liked him a lot during the last Republican nomination and no one gave him a chance. If he wins the nomination for the Republican party in 2012 he’s got my vote. Too bad he probably won’t.”
Clarkson’s shout-out to Paul proved unpopular with several of her followers, many of whom sent angry responses admonishing the singer for pledging to back a candidate who has recently been the subject of allegations concerning racist statements contained in past issues of his official newsletter. Some fans also took issue with the Texas congressman’s stances on issues including gay rights and the death penalty.
“I do not support racism,” Clarkson later wrote in reply to her critics. “I support gay rights, straight rights, women’s rights, men’s rights, white/black/purple/orange rights. I like Ron Paul because he believes in less government and letting the people (all of us) make the decisions and mold our country. That is all. Out of all of the Republican nominees, he’s my favorite.”
Paul is known for inspiring passionate support among his disciples, many of whom were clearly pleased enough with Clarkson’s message to seek out her latest LP.
ron paul and clarkson have one thing in common, honesty.
the racist allegations are the work of dodgy journalism editing comments to take them out of context. go and watch the full interview
Let’s hope Ron Paul wins tonight!
Join in the Revolution and like this facebook page please! Ron Paul 2012!
The fact of the matter is Ron Paul has a 30 year record of upholding individual freedom, rights, liberty, based on the Constitution. He opposes the corrupt over-powered Federal government with things like the costly privacy invasion of the TSA, the evil Patriot Act, the “martial law” NDAA bill, the internet censorship SOPA bill, the racist and corrupt War on Drugs, and the unjust foreign wars!
Ron Paul is the only one fighting against those issues. Ron Paul is the ONLY vote that can beat Obama, pulling votes from dissatisfied Dems who see Obama’s failure, the growing Independent population, and a growing portion of the Republicans who want real change. A vote for Ron Paul is the ONLY vote for peace, prosperity and liberty!
It’s not just young people who appreciate her stance. Kelly Clarkson has guts and commonsense, along with talent, and gives me hope for the younger generation. She’s won a new fan in this old American!
Her followers don’t like that he is against the. Death penialty?
The racists comments that Ron Paul supposedly said is just a poor attempt to dig up some dirt on him. It is pretty hard to dig up dirt on someone that has been honest and fighting for the rights of the American people for decades. Let’s get Ron Paul in the office for some REAL change, and get the government working for the AMERICAN people again.