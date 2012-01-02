Kelly Clarkson’s album sales ‘Stronger’ after Ron Paul endorsement

As the old saying goes, any publicity is good publicity. At least that’s the case with Kelly Clarkson this week, whose latest album “Stronger” posted big sales gains on both Amazon and iTunes’ digital sales charts following her controversial endorsement of Republican presidential candidate Ron Paul last Thursday.

“I love Ron Paul,” Clarkson wrote on her WhoSay account. “I liked him a lot during the last Republican nomination and no one gave him a chance. If he wins the nomination for the Republican party in 2012 he’s got my vote. Too bad he probably won’t.”

Clarkson’s shout-out to Paul proved unpopular with several of her followers, many of whom sent angry responses admonishing the singer for pledging to back a candidate who has recently been the subject of allegations concerning racist statements contained in past issues of his official newsletter. Some fans also took issue with the Texas congressman’s stances on issues including gay rights and the death penalty.

“I do not support racism,” Clarkson later wrote in reply to her critics. “I support gay rights, straight rights, women’s rights, men’s rights, white/black/purple/orange rights. I like Ron Paul because he believes in less government and letting the people (all of us) make the decisions and mold our country. That is all. Out of all of the Republican nominees, he’s my favorite.”

Paul is known for inspiring passionate support among his disciples, many of whom were clearly pleased enough with Clarkson’s message to seek out her latest LP.

Clarkson kicks off her “Stronger” tour on January 13th in Mashantucket, CT. You can get a full list of dates here.

What do you think of Clarkson’s presidential endorsement? Do you care about the political stances of celebrities, or would you rather they stick to focusing on their craft? Sound off below!