Listen: Kelly Clarkson’s new song ‘Don’t Rush’ with Vince Gill

Kelly Clarkson and Vince Gill take a trip back to the early ’80s with “Don”t Rush,” a duet featured on the “American Idol” champ”s “Greatest Hits- Chapter One” set coming Nov. 19.

With its soft rock, adult contemporary production and Gill”s tasteful guitar lines, the song sounds like it could be on the charts right beside Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton”s “Islands in the Stream” or Air Supply”s “All Out Of Love.” There”s even a pause before the key change at the end. It’s as different as “Don’t You Wanna Stay,” her duet with Jason Aldean, could be.

If you”re not a little skeeved out by the thought of the 30-year old Clarkson and the 55-year old Gill singing a love song to each other about taking their time, then you”ll probably enjoy the way their voices sound together. Her voice has some of the same warm thickness as Gill”s wife Amy Grant. Plus, Gill is one of the greatest talents around, so if pairing with Clarkson helps some younger folks learn out about him, that would be a big plus.

Having said that, until the end, his vocals are pretty far down in the mix, which is a shame, given how heavenly he sings. Plus, we just can”t get past the production here…although maybe the two meant it as an homage to a time right around when Clarkson was born.

