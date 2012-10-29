Listen: Kelly Clarkson’s new song ‘Don’t Rush’ with Vince Gill

Kelly Clarkson and Vince Gill take a trip back to the early ’80s with “Don”t Rush,” a duet featured on the “American Idol” champ”s “Greatest Hits- Chapter One” set coming Nov. 19.
With its soft rock, adult contemporary production and Gill”s tasteful guitar lines, the song sounds like it could be on the charts right beside Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton”s “Islands in the Stream” or Air Supply”s “All Out Of Love.” There”s even a pause before the key change at the end. It’s as different as “Don’t You Wanna Stay,” her duet with Jason Aldean, could be.
If you”re not a little skeeved out by the thought of the 30-year old Clarkson and the 55-year old Gill singing a love song to each other about taking their time, then you”ll probably enjoy the way their voices sound together. Her voice has some of the same warm thickness as Gill”s wife Amy Grant. Plus, Gill is one of the greatest talents around, so if pairing with Clarkson helps some younger folks learn out about him, that would be a big plus.
Having said that, until the end, his vocals are pretty far down in the mix, which is a shame, given how heavenly he sings. Plus, we just can”t get past the production here…although maybe the two meant it as an homage to a time right around when Clarkson was born.
What do you think?
Definitely needs more Gill! He’s so far down in the mix it could be anyone, just filling in the gaps. What a waste.
It is beautiful, they are both great
Beautiful song! I love it….it would have been better with a little more Vince for sure!
I have never heard a more beautiful song. I can’t hear it enough.
This new song will hit number one and easy to sing along to. Of course Vince could have been utilized more with vocals but that isn’ t the point as this Kelly’s new song not necessarily an duet. Baby don’t Rush the negative judgement…. Gary
I recognized his voice right away. Perfect blend of Kelly and Vince’s voices. Beautiful song.
lOVE THIS BEAT AND SOUND..HOPE TO HEATR MORE LIKE AND THINK VINCE GILL WAS THE PERFECT CHOICE.CANT WAIT TO BUY ON THE 19TH OF NOV.
I think this is Kelly Clarkson’s best song. Saw her perform it on CMA’s and she looked so happy as she sang it. Good song for her!
I think this is an awesome song. Kelly is such a great artist as is Vince Gill. It would have been nice to hear more from Gill, but nevertheless, the song is a hit for sure!!!
Is this song an actual remake? It sounds so familiar and I am Vince’s age
even the smallest amount of Mr Gill makes her that much better and she can sang. But now shes at a whole nutter level ……..