B

Watch: Kelly Clarkson’s new video for ‘Tie It Up’

#Kelly Clarkson
08.14.13 5 years ago

With her own nuptials approaching, Kelly Clarkson clearly has weddings on her mind. In her video for “Tie It Up,” Clarkson performs in a barn during a wedding reception, as scenes from other weddings and happy brides and grooms roll.

The video for the country single features straight and gay couples, so we”ll see if she gets any push back from those who oppose same sex unions.

It”s a fluffy, fun song that may be a one-off as it doesn”t appear on her most recent greatest hits set and we haven”t heard word of a new album. Clarkson, who is getting ready to marry Reba McEntire”s step son (and artist manager), has already proven that she can have country hits via her duets with the likes of McEntire, Jason Aldean, and Vince Gill. Now we”ll see if she can have one on her own.

At the end, she catches the bouquet and winks in the camera. Sounds like she’s ready for her fall wedding.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kelly Clarkson
TAGSjason aldeankelly clarksonREBA MCENTIRETie It UpVince Gill

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP