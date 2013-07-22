Watch Kelly Rowland’s emotional ‘Dirty Laundry’ music video

Hey, if you weren’t moved by Kelly Rowland’s “Dirty Laundry” as a song by itself, maybe watch the video and give it another try.

The former Destiny’s Child singer features in a dark reliving (and darker laundry cycle) of her worser years with an abusive ex. As previously reported, “Dirty Laundry” name-checks her “sister” Beyonce, who was “killin’ it” while Rowland suffered the crimes and bouts of self-doubt.

I think its especially beautiful when the water flies slow-motion across the screen, up against shots of tears rolling easily down the singer’s cheeks, like NBD. There can be a tendency in emotional, personal music videos to wear negative energy like a garish accessory, but Rowland presents her struggles plainly and beautifully here.

“Dirty Laundry” is off of Rowland’s latest album “Talk a Good Game.” Read HitFix’s review of the set here.