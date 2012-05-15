Kenneth Lonergan’s ‘Margaret’ finally coming to DVD/Blu-ray

I’m not sure we could write much more about “Margaret” in this space. Last December, filling in the gaps with the rest of a press corps hammering out their top 10 lists for the year, I caught up to Kenneth Lonergan’s embattled film at one of two screenings Fox Searchlight politely scheduled for those who had missed it during its fleeting September release.
I loved it. I loved it so much it became, for me, the best film of 2011. I talked at length with Lonergan, who was unable to do press due to necessary legal hand-tying regarding lawsuits involving the studio and financier. Roth (also a fan of the film) talked at length with star Anna Paquin, a surreal experience for the “True Blood” vixen, given that she had worked on the film so long ago. And Guy, too, fell in love with it and ranked it pretty high on his list of the year’s best.
No, I don’t think there’s much more we could write…about the theatrical cut, anyway. But with a new extended assemblage finally coming to DVD/Blu-ray on July 10, you can bet we’ll find something!
Searchlight announced the news today, noting that the package will initially be available exclusively at Amazon. The theatrical cut (which ran just 11 seconds under the Fox-mandated 150 minute limit) will be included, as well as an extended version (supervised by Lonergan) that includes 36 additional minutes.
It will be a bare-bones package with no additional “special features” content, but beggars can’t be choosers. It’s a big deal for many that they will finally be able to see the film at all, let alone a version with so much more of Lonergan’s original vision.
The long, twisted road of “Margaret” has become legend, and naturally with something like that, and to paraphrase the great western, the legend has been printed a bit more than the fact. Searchlight was hammered at the end of the year for an apparent lack of publicity for the film, though few bothered to note the significance of the fact that Lonergan couldn’t really do much publicity, while Paquin was made available for this and that. Could the release have been broader? Yes, but with what marketing infrastructure to support it?
So I don’t think anyone should be tossing the studio (which sent screeners to the entire membership of the Academy last season) under the bus on this one. It was a big, fat, unfortunate situation all around.
The good news is #teammargaret resurrected the film’s spirit. Independent theater owners have kept that spirit alive (with prints of the film provided by Searchlight) as Lonergan has graciously brought his thoughts to audiences via Q&A sessions. And now, the film is set to reach a much wider audience on home video.
The legal situation is on-going. But great art will out, and for — to this viewer — the best film of 2011, it looks like a happy ending after all.
I’ll be blind buying this since I won’t be able to rent it.
Worth it.
I’m going to purchase it, also blindly but the film was so well spoken of which will make it worth it, I hope.
I’ll be blind buying as well. So excited.
I’ll be buying after having seen it twice, you know just to add some variety here.
I’ll be blind-buying as well.
OMG Finally! I don’t care if critics and the academy saw this movie last year, I’m going to include this as a 2012 film for me b/c there was no other way for me to realistically see this movie until it’s dvd release. The rest of the films coming out this Summer really do not hold a light compared to this film. I just hope my astronomical expectations are not crushed by the finished product (I’m sure they won’t be – I trust both Kris and Guy’s opinion and I also loved You Can Count on Me.)
I can’t decide if I should watch the extended cut first or the theatrical cut (I will obviously be watching both.) Even though there aren’t any other extra features, I’m just grateful that an extended director’s cut was also included. July 10th cannot come fast enough!
Finally people apart from critics will be able to see this. This is still a film seen by very few people with even many major critics confessing that they did not have access to it.
I believe after the DVD releases will the conversation about this troubled movie be more potent as cinephiles and the normal man on the street (if he intends) will be able to lay eyes on this most elusive film.
Really looking forward to it. It undeniably has staggering curiosity value.
Loved it. Buying it. Still dismayed that it didn’t get the theater audience it deserved.
He’s legally bound from providing a commentary?
I don’t think anyone said that…
I watched this on a Delta flight three days after Christmas and never got up from my seat. Can’t wait to re-watch on a normal-sized screen. Been waiting for this announcement for almost 5 months.
Well this it too bad:
From Fox’s press release, it appears that the extended version appears only on the DVD included in the Blu-ray/DVD combo pack (Fox’s exact wording is, “the two-disc Blu-ray set includes the theatrical version as well as a bonus DVD featuring the never-before-seen extended cut”).
Oh well! Guess I’ll look at it as a bonus..
Seriously…not that big a deal.
The press release isn’t very clear. All it says is the DVD will feature the extended cut, not that the Blu-Ray WON’T have the extended cut too. I’m guessing the DVD will only have the EC and the Blu will have both cuts, I mean, that is how it should be. Why buy a Blu-Ray only to get an exclusive version on a DVD?
I would hope the Blu-Ray has both cuts.
And it isn’t really a “bonus” disc (unless they were stupid enough to put the EC only on the DVD), since FOX release Blu-Ray/DVD combos all the time.
I agree that’s how it should be, but if you like look up “Margaret blu-ray” everywhere it seems to be that the package has a blu-ray and a “bonus dvd that has the extended cut.” I’m afraid they probably were “stupid enough” haha.
True, that would be stupid :)
But all the other sites got their information from the press release from 20th Century Fox, which again isn’t completely clear.
It’s not a bonus DVD, because movies like “Shame” and a good percentage of Fox movies come with a DVD which isn’t a bonus, unless there is a second DVD. In that case, they should call it a “2 disc DVD release with a bonus Blu-Ray disc, since the good stuff (extended cut) is on the DVDs” :)
you won’t be able to watch this though Netflix?
FINALLY!!!! Cannot wait! I’ve held off compiling my Top 10 of 2011 simply because I felt I needed to see this film before I could call it definitive. I will also be blind buying.
In addition to this, another great film got a Blu-Ray / DVD announcement today: Criterion will be releasing “Weekend” come August! Not a bad day for release announcements!!!…
I having been waiting eagerly for it for so long I almost lost hope of ever seeing it. Now I will be blind buying this and am sure it will be one of my prized possession.