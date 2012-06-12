Kenny Chesney and Jonathan Demme pair for AMEX’s ‘Unstaged’ series

Kenny Chesney will perform a free concert on June 20 at the beach in Wildwood, N.J. The show, directed by Jonathan Demme, will live stream over Vevo, and YouTube, as well as other sites.

Chesney, whose latest album, “Welcome to the Fishbowl,” comes out June 19, is the tenth artist to be part of the American Express “Unstaged” series, which pairs acts with well-known directors/actors for the 75-minute concert. For example, Jack White recently paired with Gary Oldman for an “Unstaged” episode.

The Chesney/Demme pairing is an interesting pairing given that Demme’s musical films have leaned more toward rock, including, of course, The Talking Heads’ “Stop Making Sense,” and his three films with Neil Young, including “Journeys,” which comes out this summer.

The tickets are free through Ticketmaster, but apparently, they were snapped up immediately for the show, which will take place outside Morey’s Pier Amusement Park.

Chesney is out with Tim McGraw in the Brothers of the Sun stadium tour, which started June 2 in Tampa.