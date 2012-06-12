Kenny Chesney and Jonathan Demme pair for AMEX’s ‘Unstaged’ series

#Jack White
06.12.12 6 years ago

Kenny Chesney will perform a free concert on June 20  at the beach in Wildwood, N.J. The show, directed by Jonathan Demme, will live stream over Vevo, and YouTube, as well as other sites.

Chesney, whose latest album, “Welcome to the Fishbowl,” comes out June 19, is the tenth artist to be part of the American Express “Unstaged” series, which pairs acts with well-known directors/actors for the 75-minute concert. For example, Jack White recently paired with Gary Oldman for an “Unstaged” episode.

[More after the jump…]

The Chesney/Demme pairing is an interesting pairing given that Demme’s musical films have leaned more toward rock, including, of course, The Talking Heads’ “Stop Making Sense,” and his three films with Neil Young, including “Journeys,” which comes out this summer.

The tickets are free through Ticketmaster, but apparently, they were snapped up immediately for the show, which will take place outside Morey’s Pier Amusement Park.

Chesney is out with Tim McGraw in the Brothers of the Sun stadium tour, which started June 2 in Tampa.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jack White
TAGSAMERICAN EXPRESSjack whiteJONATHAN DEMMEKENNY CHESNEYunstagedWelcome to the Fishbowl

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 14 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP