Kenny Chesney beats Lil Wayne at No. 1 on The Billboard 200

10.06.10 8 years ago

Kenny Chesney”s “Hemingway”s Whiskey” debuts at No. 1 on The Billboard 200 this week, making it the country singer”s sixth chart-topper. The set enters with 183,000, slightly better than his last “Lucky Old Sun” from 2008, which started with 176,000.

That puts Lil Waynes EP-turned-full-length “I Am Not a Human Being” at No. 2 with 110,000, his second runner-up album this year. The incarcerated rapper”s rock-rap experiment “Rebirth” also started at No. 2, in February, with 176,000. This week marks only the tally of digital albums sold; the physical CD comes out on Oct. 12 and includes three more tracks than the digital set.
Zac Brown Band”s “You Get What You Give” slips No. 1 to No. 3 with 70,000 copies, down 54% in sales.
Gucci Mane”s “The Appeal: Georgia”s Most Wanted” enters at No. 4 with 60,000, coming on the heels of the No. 10 peak of last year”s “The State Vs. Radric Davis.”
Eric Clapton”s new album “Clapton” debuts at No. 6 with 47,000, making it the veteran guitarist”s 13th top 10 album. This set mixes up covers and originals; his last set of originals, “Back Home,” peaked at No. 13 in 2005. He”s now had a top 10 set for every decade since the 1970s.
Eminem”s “Recovery” falls No. 4 to No. 5 (59,000, -10%), Trey Songz” “Passion, Pain and Pleasure” sits tight at No. 7 for a second week (42,000, -36%), Linkin Park”s “A Thousand Suns” slips No. 5 to No. 8 (42,000, -40%), Maroon 5″s “Hands All Over” moves No. 2 to No. 9 (41,000, -71%) and Selena Gomez and the Scene”s “A Year Without Rain” descends No. 4 to No. 10 (38,000, -42%).
Sales are up 6% compared to last week and are down a whopping 23% compared to the same sales week last year. Sales are down 13% compared to last year so far.

