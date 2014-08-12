Kermit the Frog discusses what’s next after ‘Muppets Most Wanted’

#The Muppets #Ricky Gervais #Tina Fey
and 08.12.14 4 years ago

(CBR) On the day of the “Muppets Most Wanted” home release, franchise star Kermit the Frog spoke with CBR TV about his experience making the latest Muppets film, which saw him switching places with his sinister near-double Constantine against his will, and subsequently landing in a Russian prison.

“I loved the challenge of being in a gulag in the middle of winter,” Kermit told CBR TV. “It”s definitely a challenge. Especially for a frog. I ate nothing but frozen mosquitoes for a week.”

Muppets Most Wanted” opened in March and starred humans Ricky Gervais, Tina Fey and Ty Burrell. Despite mostly positive reviews, the $51.2 million domestic box office total was considered disappointing after the $88.6 million gross from 2011′s The Muppets, leading to speculation among fans about what might be next for the crew – and it seems that Kermit himself isn”t quite sure.

“We”ve got a lot of stuff in development, and I say ‘development” knowing that is Hollywood talk for ‘I don”t have a clue what we”re doing next,”” Kermit said. “Right after this I”m going to get lunch, but other than that I”m just waiting to see.”

Muppets Most Wanted” is now available on DVD, Blu-ray, HD digital and video on demand. CBR TV”s full video with Kermit the Frog – discussing working with Fey, Muppet merchandise and more – can be seen below.

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Muppets#Ricky Gervais#Tina Fey
TAGSjim hensonKERMIT THE FROGMUPPETS MOST WANTEDRicky Gervaisthe muppetsTINA FEYTY BURRELL

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP