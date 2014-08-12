Kermit the Frog discusses what’s next after ‘Muppets Most Wanted’

(CBR) On the day of the “Muppets Most Wanted” home release, franchise star Kermit the Frog spoke with CBR TV about his experience making the latest Muppets film, which saw him switching places with his sinister near-double Constantine against his will, and subsequently landing in a Russian prison.

“I loved the challenge of being in a gulag in the middle of winter,” Kermit told CBR TV. “It”s definitely a challenge. Especially for a frog. I ate nothing but frozen mosquitoes for a week.”

“Muppets Most Wanted” opened in March and starred humans Ricky Gervais, Tina Fey and Ty Burrell. Despite mostly positive reviews, the $51.2 million domestic box office total was considered disappointing after the $88.6 million gross from 2011′s The Muppets, leading to speculation among fans about what might be next for the crew – and it seems that Kermit himself isn”t quite sure.

“We”ve got a lot of stuff in development, and I say ‘development” knowing that is Hollywood talk for ‘I don”t have a clue what we”re doing next,”” Kermit said. “Right after this I”m going to get lunch, but other than that I”m just waiting to see.”

“Muppets Most Wanted” is now available on DVD, Blu-ray, HD digital and video on demand. CBR TV”s full video with Kermit the Frog – discussing working with Fey, Muppet merchandise and more – can be seen below.