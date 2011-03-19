Kevin Costner confirmed to play Superman’s dad in Zack Snyder film

It’s official: Kevin Costner will appear in Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures’ upcoming Superman film, directed by Zack Snyder (“300,” “Sucker Punch”). His involvement has been heavily rumored for some time.

The actor will play Jonathan Kent, Clark Kent/Superman’s adoptive father. Diane Lane has already been announced as Martha Kent. Henry Cavill is playing Superman.

“Jonathan Kent is the only father figure Clark has ever had, the man who was there to help Clark understand what he was meant to do in the world as Superman,” explained Snyder in a statement. “Kevin will be able to communicate the quiet strength of this rural American man who raised the greatest super hero of all time.”

Costner, who co-starred in last year’s “The Company Men,” was nominated for an acting Oscar for 1990’s “Dances with Wolves,” the Best Picture winner which he also directed. In the late ’80s and early ’90s, Costner starred in a string of hits, including “The Untouchables,” “Bull Durham,””Field of Dreams” and “JFK.”

Charles Roven, Emma Thomas, Christopher Nolan and Deborah Snyder are producing the film. “Batman Begins” scribe David S. Goyer is writing the screenplay.