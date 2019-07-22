Getty Image

Saturday’s Marvel Studios panel at the 2019 San Diego Comic-Con was chock-full of confirmed rumors and brand new surprises alike. Despite naming the five films and five Disney Plus streaming shows that will comprise all of Phase Four in 2020 and 2021, however, Kevin Feige also dropped several bombshells about Phase Five. Like his and Mahershala Ali’s announcement that a Blade film was on the way, or hints about the recently acquired Fantastic Four and X-Men properties. The question is, how much does Marvel actually have planned out?

A lot, per Feige’s comments to MTV News in a press line interview following the panel. “We debated what we should announce today,” he said. “‘Should we announce 4 and 5?’ We’ve planned them out, we’ve got five years down the road and I was like, I think eleven projects in two years is plenty, having not mentioned anything for two or three years.”

The Marvel Studios head honcho refused to explain what exactly all of this planning might be heading towards, but he did acknowledge that it was something they had been thinking about.