Kevin Feige promises ‘Ant-Man’ in 2015 and Dr. Strange as part of Marvel’s Phase Three

Last year, one of the most interesting parts of the Marvel panel at the San Diego Comic-Con was the presentation of the test footage for Edgar Wright’s long-developing “Ant-Man” movie.
It was surprisingly rough, but I think it speaks to Marvel’s enthusiasm for the project that they would decide to show it anyway. As a proof-of-concept, it’s incredibly effective. Basically, it’s just Ant-Man running down a hallway and then knocking out a couple of goons with guns. What makes it feel so fresh is the way Ant-Man alters his own size during the run and the fight. Devin Faraci described it as “size fu” after we all saw that Comic-Con panel, and that’s a perfect way to sum up what it is that Wright seems to be doing. He and Joe Cornish have been working on a script for the film for a while now, in-between other projects, and it looks like they’ve decided where “Ant-Man” fits into the larger picture.
Kevin Feige spoke to MTV Splash Page about Phase Three, which is going to be the batch of films made after “The Avengers 2” arrives in theaters in 2015. They set a November 6, 2015 release date for the film in October last year, and Feige set the record straight on how “Ant-Man” fits into things. It sounds like they’re going to really start to stretch and try new things once they’ve got “The Avengers 2” in theaters, which Feige says is coming together well right now.
“There’s a lot of work still to do… but there are already seven things in there that are worth the price of admission alone,” he recently said about the super-sequel. He’s started doing “Iron Man 3” press, which is why we’re getting more new quotes about what to expect in this batch of films that starts arriving in theaters in May. He says “there’s certainly a road that’s being paved… you just might not notice it.” There are things that have been peppered through “Thor: The Dark World,” “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” and of course “Iron Man 3” that will all become more important or more apparent once we finally get to the sequel that Joss Whedon is currently scripting, even as he directs the pilot of “S.H.I.E.L.D.” for ABC.
The most exciting thing that Feige confirmed in the piece is that Dr. Strange will be a part of the Phase Three films, and that’s been a long time coming. Feige has always been up front during interviews about how much he loves the character, and if they’re willing to now peg “Strange” to a release during Phase Three, there may have been a creative breakthrough by someone. I have no idea who is currently attached to the character, but I am thrilled that they’re getting closer to bringing the Sorcerer Supreme to the screen.
Could the previously-rumored “Black Panther” end up in the Phase Three films as well? It’s probably going to be a while until we get a final line-up out of Marvel, but for now, I’m going to keep my fingers crossed for “H Is For Hero” or “What If?” to make it into the rotation.
“Iron Man 3” arrives in theaters May 3, 2013.
I suppose a 2016 release is likely, heck 2015 is even plausible. I’ve always been a fan of the Sorcerer Supreme so I’m interested to see where they go with it.
But who would play him?
It just occured to my that ‘Thor: The Dark World’ would be a perfect fit to introduce the character with a cameo. Whether they will is left to be scene.
And I suppose ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’ ,with it’s modern setting, would be a perfect intro for Hank Pym too.
H Is for Hero? I think you got Dial H and Heroes for Hire mixed up.
Yeah, and if memory serves, Dial H for Hero (which is what I thought Drew meant) is DC.
Yes, Dial H for Hero is DC, and it could make an interesting movie or TV series on its own. Heroes for Hire is Power Man and Iron Fist.
A quick way to move the Dr. Strange news from ‘cool’ to ‘genius’: Benedict Cumberbatch
That’s a great suggestion!
Hell yes. That would be brilliant.
Stan lee should be happy about the dr strange film. I’m sure I read an interview with him where he said that’s the character he wishes had their own film. Imagine how good the cameo will be!
This is good news. I say Patrick Dempsey to play Dr. Strange.
So does Patrick Dempsey, and so far I think you’re the only two.
Dempsey would be fantastic as Doc Strange.
Are you guys his agents?
I’ve been waiting so long for a Dr. Strange movie that I used to think Billy Dee Williams would be great for the part. It could be because Lando’s cape and Dr Strange’s cape looked so similar.
still not convinced they could do Black Panther well on his own at all. That said, I’d only watch such a film if it were directed by the Hughes Brothers.
Ben Whishaw for Doctor Strange!
So Guardians Of the Galaxy comes out in August 2014 and there’s nothing else before Avengers 2 in November 2015? Can that be right? Doesn’t it seem like there’d be a space in there for Ant-Man?
There’s only so much a non-fanboy audience is going to accept. The Avengers, very non-comicbook audeince friendly. Guardians of the Galaxy? Not so much. It won’t flop, but it won’t be in the top-10 of Marvel films either. Dr. Strange, same thing. A no-name property, with a story no-one outside Marvel fans really know, and even then he’s not as well known. Ant-man, you can probably get away with, although it’s also a weak title. But none of these three are going to do Iron Man, or Captain America numbers.
Marvel is insane to push Dr. Strange out there, especially now that they have Daredevil back.
And don’t get me started on how lame Planet Hulk as a stand-alone is going to be. That will be the third strike on The Hulk. Plus it will screw with their branding of that character if they make him the bad guy in World War Hulk as Avengers 3.