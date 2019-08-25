Getty Image

Ever since the news of Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures’ divorce over the pair’s Spider-Man deal, details about which studio was at fault and why have continued to spill out across geek-centered media outlets. Fans of the character and the Marvel Cinematic Universe at large have also lashed out at both parties, though Sony in particular, for their apparent mishandling of the beloved franchise. Despite all the animosity, however, many have stuck to the belief that, somehow, all would be reconciled and Tom Holland’s Peter Parker would remain in the MCU.

According to Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige’s latest comments on the matter, though, that doesn’t seem likely. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly for a brief video interview from D23, the studio president said “it was never meant to last forever”:

“We got to make five films within the MCU with Spider-Man in it. Two standalone films and three with the Avengers. It was a dream that I never thought would happen. It was never meant to last forever. We knew there was a finite amount of time that we would be able to do this, and we told the story that we wanted to tell. I will always be thankful for that.”

Of course, this is Feige the Marvel Studios showman putting on a good face for the many cameras of the press, so this doesn’t mean that Holland’s Spider-Man will never again pop up in the MCU. But considering the finality of Feige’s comments — as well as those of Holland, who told EW he would “continue playing Spider-Man and having the time of [his] life” — things aren’t looking so great for the MCU purists out there.