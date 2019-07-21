Twitter

Saturday night at Comic-Con in San Diego featured our first look at what’s coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and studio head Kevin Fiege certainly didn’t hold back.

Marvel’s Saturday night panel was packed with excitement, with many hoping a roadmap for what’s ahead for the MCU. Feige started the panel by declaring the “Infinity Saga” complete, then started by sharing what’s next for Phase 4 of the MCU.

The Marvel Comic-Con panel is officially off and running with Kevin Feige. Stay tuned for all the updates right here! #SDCC https://t.co/15JenKA8kb pic.twitter.com/EjjQRrKIs3 — Variety (@Variety) July 21, 2019

He also dropped a fun milestone for fans of Avengers: Endgame: It will officially pass Avatar as the highest-grossing movie of all-time. Fiege then got down to business, dropping new details about the next teamup superhero Marvel movie: Eternals.

THE ETERNALS with Kevin Feige and director Chloe Zhao. #SDCC2019 pic.twitter.com/LkiMskYInb — Adam Hlavac #SDCC2019 (@adamhlavac) July 21, 2019

We already knew Angelina Jolie was rumored to be in the movie along with Selma Hayek, but Saturday’s panel also introduced Richard Madden of Game of Thrones, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff and others from the cast.

Fiege also announced that The Falcon And The Winter Soldier will officially come to Disney+ in the fall of 2020 and star Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan and everyone you’d expect from a Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes.