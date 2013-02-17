Kevin Hart tapped to host ‘SNL’ with musical guests Macklemore & Ryan Lewis

#SNL
02.17.13 5 years ago 2 Comments

Kevin Hart has officially hit the big time.

The stand-up comedian, whose mainstream star has been on the rise recently thanks to a role in the sleeper 2012 comedy “Think Like a Man” and his successful 2011 concert film “Kevin Hart: Laugh at My Pain,” has been tapped to host the March 2 episode of the late-night sketch series for the first time, as announced on last night’s Christoph Waltz-fronted episode. The episode’s musical guests will be hip-hop duo Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, whose “Thrift Shop” currently sits atop the Billboard Hot 100.

Hart currently stars on the BET parody series “Real Househusbands of Hollywood” alongside Nick Cannon, Robin Thicke, Boris Kodjoe, Duane Martin and J.B. Smoove. Hart created the series, which scored over 4 million viewers in its Season 1 premiere last month.

Will you be watching “SNL” with Kevin Hart and Macklemore & Ryan Lewis?

Around The Web

TOPICS#SNL
TAGSkevin hartMacklemore & Ryan Lewissaturday night liveSNL

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 21 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP