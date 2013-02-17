Kevin Hart tapped to host ‘SNL’ with musical guests Macklemore & Ryan Lewis

Kevin Hart has officially hit the big time.

The stand-up comedian, whose mainstream star has been on the rise recently thanks to a role in the sleeper 2012 comedy “Think Like a Man” and his successful 2011 concert film “Kevin Hart: Laugh at My Pain,” has been tapped to host the March 2 episode of the late-night sketch series for the first time, as announced on last night’s Christoph Waltz-fronted episode. The episode’s musical guests will be hip-hop duo Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, whose “Thrift Shop” currently sits atop the Billboard Hot 100.

Hart currently stars on the BET parody series “Real Househusbands of Hollywood” alongside Nick Cannon, Robin Thicke, Boris Kodjoe, Duane Martin and J.B. Smoove. Hart created the series, which scored over 4 million viewers in its Season 1 premiere last month.

Will you be watching “SNL” with Kevin Hart and Macklemore & Ryan Lewis?