Marvel

[Spoilers for Avengers: Infinity War, but c’mon, it’s been long enough]

A lot of superheroes died in Avengers: Infinity War, but some died more permanently than others. We know for sure that Heimdall and (probably) that trickster Loki are gone for good, but Doctor Strange? Spider-Man? Groot? If you believe they’re dead, then Marvel effectively watched $2.4 billion — the combined amount of money Doctor Stranger, Spider-Man: Homecoming, and Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2 made at the box office — turn to dust.

But there’s one death in Infinity War that nerd titan Kevin Smith, who recently survived a “massive” heart attack, especially doesn’t buy. In a recent episode of the Fat Man on Batman podcast, the Clerks director and co-host Marc Bernardin discussed the emotional impact of the causalities in the film, and how some (Spider-Man) were more successful than others (Black Panther).

“[Tom Holland’s] performance in that moment is so genuine that like I bought, even though I’m smarter than that I’m like I can’t believe they killed off Spider-Man and sh*t,” Smith (who also has some opinions on the post-credits scene) said, but “what I didn’t buy was when they killed off Black Panther, because I was like, ‘Oh no, that movie made too much money for that to happen. He’ll be back for sure!’ You know, but Tom Holland’s performance was pretty moving to the point where I’m like, holy sh*t man, I’m buying that this kid’s f*cking dying.”

“It’s the magic trick of a movie and you only feel loss because you’ve loved those characters for 10 years. They did such a great job of setting up that universe that when they started taking the toys away from you you’re like ‘No!'”

Meanwhile, no one weeps for Star-Lord. He deserves what he got.