Ben Affleck has played Batman in the same number of movies as Christian Bale and been nominated for nearly as many Oscars, but his stint as the Dark Knight is most fondly associated with inspiring the “Sad Affleck” meme. Meanwhile, Bale is often ranked at the top of “best Batman” lists. That has as much to do with the quality of the films Affleck’s in, including Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, as much as his performances in them, which is why Kevin Smith thinks the Batfleck’s Dark Knight has been “unfairly maligned.”
During a recent episode of his Fat Man on Batman podcast, Smith, who worked with the Gone Girl star in his pre-Good Will Hunting days on Mallrats and Chasing Amy (the two are no longer chummy), defended Affleck, who, as he pointed out, was actually praised by critics when Dawn of Justice came out.
“If you think back to when Batman v Superman came out, he was the one that actually skated, he got a lot of f*cking praise. There were people going, ‘This movie’s got a lot of issues – ironically, Affleck as Batman is not one of them.’ That was my recollection of peoples’ reaction to BvS. They had issues with the tone and the darkness and sh*t like that, but he was the one thing that most people agreed was really good in the movie.”
It’s nice of the jorts enthusiast to follow every mom’s adage, “If you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all” (every mom is, of course named Martha). Smith also said that “in a world without Christian Bale’s performance to judge it against, most people wouldn’t be as sh*tty about Ben’s Batman.”
You can watch the live podcast below.
(Via ScreenRant)
I agree that Affleck is just as good as Bale, it’s just nearly impossible to separate the “performance” from the movie that it’s in.
Agreed. I by no means am an Affleck fan, but I found his take on Bruce Wayne/Batman as credible as Christian Bale’s. I rewatched Nolan’s Batman trilogy recently, and Bale’s growling whisper with some kind of Brooklynese accent is pretty distracting. Obviously, Nolan’s movies are superior in pretty much every other way compared to Snyder’s.
There was a lot of criticism before the movie came out but once it did and since then I think the overall opinion is that he’s a good Batman and better Bruce Wayne in otherwise bad movies
I thought Affleck’s Batman is one of the things people actually likes about BvS and that DC Movie Universe in general?
Bales are the better movies. Afflek is the better Batman and Wayne.
Some actors, very few of them, are able to look good even when the film they’re in is bad. Affleck never was that good and his Batman films were really, really bad.
He doesn’t deserve blame for this, but I don’t see how he can be praised for his performances either.
With the right director and script both him and Cavill as batsy and Supes couldve gone down as some of the best actors to play comic characters. But alas, WB has all the money and power, but absolutely no direction.
Yeah. That’s the real disappointment, especially if they decide to retcon the whole thing. The casting has been top notch – I’ll even defend Jared Leto.
Affleck did a fine job.
I don’t remember hearing any criticism of Affleck’s work in the movies. He was excellent in BvS (the extended cut is a bit more cohesive) I was genuinely excited when they announced he was to direct the next Batman movie. It’s a real shame that the critics hounded him so much that he pulled out.
Older, grizzled, done-with-it-all Batman is my favorite Batman, and Affleck does a fine job with it. The problem, as everyone else has said, is that the movies are hot steaming dog shit.
To me the biggest news in this is that Smith and Affleck are no longer buds. When did that happen?
The second Jennifer Garner met Kevin. There’s a show where celebrities eat with one another. The 3 of them were on it. You could tell Jen wasn’t digging Kevin at all.
Batfleck was solid.