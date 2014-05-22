Kevin Smith on The Dark Knight’s costume in ‘Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice’

#Batman V Superman #Kevin Smith #Ben Affleck #Batman
and 05.22.14 4 years ago

(CBR) – The first look at Ben Affleck in the new Batman costume from the “Man of Steel” sequel generated a lot of buzz when it was revealed earlier this month, but it also triggered plenty of questions. Near the top of the list, given the black-and-white photo: What color – or colors – is it? For the answer, we turn to Kevin Smith.

The filmmaker, who teased in November that he”d seen the design, spoke more about the costume in the most recent episode of his Hollywood Babble-On podcast, revealing it”s not the all-black scheme we”ve come to expect from big-screen depictions:

That”s not a representation of what the suit looks like. What the suit looks like… and I was always kind of keeping it quiet until they revealed it, but they”ve revealed it. And you can kind of see, and anybody that … you”ve seen some people take the picture and color it online. If you want to see what this fucking suit looks like, you just go to Frank Miller”s “The Dark Knight Returns,” go to the third book, “Hunt the Dark Knight” … it”s the exact fucking outfit he”s wearing. That”s why I hugged that guy all those months ago.

Smith also said the Batmobile and costume seen in the photo released by director Zack Snyder may just be the tip of the iceberg. “What if it”s one of a few Batmobiles?” he said. “What if that”s one of a few outfits in the movie? I suspect that”s the case.”

“Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice” opens May 6, 2016.

(via Cinema Blend)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Batman V Superman#Kevin Smith#Ben Affleck#Batman
TAGSBatmanBATMAN V SUPERMAN: DAWN OF JUSTICEBEN AFFLECKFRANK MILLERKEVIN SMITHMAN OF STEEL

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 17 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP