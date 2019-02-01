Warner

Kevin Smith has been on a roll this week, forsaking hockey jerseys, memorializing Stan Lee, and revealing details about the Justice League trilogy Zack Snyder was working on before a death in the family derailed his plans. Joss Whedon took over Justice League (our review here), which ultimately made less money than expected (Aquaman outgrossed it in just a week) and was the subject of much speculation about what Whedon changed, including rumors about a different cut of the movie existing (leading to some fans incessantly clamoring for the “Snyder cut”) and rumors about Batman getting killed in a sequel. Even Kevin Smith lent credence to that first rumor, referencing a “darker” version of the movie made by Snyder.

Smith is once again hinting at a different cut being out there, and he also dropped details about what the original plans were for a Justice League trilogy that would go to space and involve the Green Lantern Corps. (!) He dished all this to co-host Marc Bernardin in the Fatman Beyond episode below (the Justice League stuff starts about 33 minutes in).

The “Snyder cut” part is brief; Smith references “both versions” of Justice League at 34:35 in the video below, after which it cuts to the next part of the conversation, leaving people to speculate about what he said that had to be cut.

Smith said he spoke to people who saw the original Jim Lee breakdown boards for the trilogy while he was at London’s Pinewood Studios during his emotional visit to the set of Star Wars: Episode IX. He revealed that the ending of Justice League originally included a cameo from Darkseid when Steppenwolf leaves Earth and returns to his home planet via a Boom Tube: