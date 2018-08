Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele do whatever they want and it's always funny. That's a rule you should know. Here, they mock the most fabulously insane '80s aerobics video and add an element of eerie intrigue. Get ready to literally yelp with hysterics/terror.

These guys are so good at using the right bizarre throwback music. You really feel like you're lost in an episode of “Unsolved Mysteries” for a bit there.