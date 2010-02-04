Key ‘True Blood’ role goes to ‘Middleman’ woman

Brit Morgan has been cast as Debbie Pelt in the third season of HBO’s “True Blood.”

The casting, confirmed by HBO, fills the final major new role for the Golden Globe-winning vampire soap, which is already back in production with an eye on a summer premiere.

Like werewolf Alcide Herveaux (played by Joe Manganiello), Debbie Pelt is first introduced in “Club Dead,” the third novel in Charlaine Harris’ “The Southern Vampire Mysteries.”

The plot of the book (but not *necessarily* the third season of the Alan Ball series) finds Eric (Alexander Skarsgård) recruiting Alcide to help Sookie (Anna Paquin) track down the kidnapped Bill (Stephen Moyer). This doesn’t sit too well with Debbie, Alcide’s on-again-off-again girlfriend, who’s got an animal side to her as well.

Morgan’s addition to the cast caps a busy process that has added new faces including Denis O’Hare, Kevin Alejandro, Alfre Woodard, Theo Alexander, Grant Bowler, Lindsay Pulsipher, Cooper Huckabee and J. Smith-Cameron to the “True Blood” family.

In addition to her time as Lacey on ABC Family’s short-lived “The Middleman,” Morgan’s credits include episodes of “Greek,” “CSI: NY” and “Cold Case.”